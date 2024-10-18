Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

