Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at UBS Group

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,333,000 after acquiring an additional 391,127 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 19.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,632,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,635,000 after acquiring an additional 428,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

