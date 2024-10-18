Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03), Zacks reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.910-7.020 EPS.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $111.75 on Friday. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

