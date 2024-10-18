CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.55, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

