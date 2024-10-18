Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $4.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00040642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.