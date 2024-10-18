Critical Survey: Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Immix Biopharma has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immix Biopharma and Syros Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immix Biopharma N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($0.93) -1.82 Syros Pharmaceuticals $9.94 million 5.26 -$164.57 million ($4.30) -0.45

Profitability

Immix Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Immix Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Immix Biopharma and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immix Biopharma N/A -87.09% -72.07% Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -850.20% -94.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Immix Biopharma and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immix Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immix Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.20%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Immix Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immix Biopharma is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Immix Biopharma beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

