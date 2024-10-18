Critical Analysis: Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) versus The Competition

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gamer Pakistan to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 -$2.05 million -0.15 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.80 billion $14.68 million -48.61

Profitability

Gamer Pakistan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.43% -7.88% -4.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gamer Pakistan and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan Competitors 33 313 727 7 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Gamer Pakistan’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamer Pakistan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gamer Pakistan peers beat Gamer Pakistan on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

