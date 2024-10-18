Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Hits $154.75 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $154.75 million and $4.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

