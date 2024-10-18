Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE CXT opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter worth $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

