CQS New City High Yield (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 29th

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Trading Down 0.6 %
LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.59 ($0.69) on Friday. CQS New City High Yield has a 12-month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,763.33 and a beta of 0.46.
CQS New City High Yield Company Profile
