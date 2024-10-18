CQS New City High Yield (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 29th

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:NCYF opened at GBX 52.59 ($0.69) on Friday. CQS New City High Yield has a 12-month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,763.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Get CQS New City High Yield alerts:

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.