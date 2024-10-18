CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,471. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

