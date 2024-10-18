Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Coty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Coty by 41.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coty by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Coty by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 376,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coty by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

