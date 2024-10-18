Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CBRE stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.