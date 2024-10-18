Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $601.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

