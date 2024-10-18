Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,369 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NURE. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NURE stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.