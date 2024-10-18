Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

