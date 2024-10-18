Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.82.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $233.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

