CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 145837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorMedix

CorMedix Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CorMedix by 109.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 79,619 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 102,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.