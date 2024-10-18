CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

CorMedix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 789,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,691. The stock has a market cap of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CorMedix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

