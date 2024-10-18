Cormark Comments on Capstone Copper’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

