CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Update

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 298,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Separately, B. Riley cut CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

CoreCard stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 21,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CoreCard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreCard by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in CoreCard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

