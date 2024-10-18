Cordant Inc. Has $11.15 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after acquiring an additional 343,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.