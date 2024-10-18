Cordant Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cordant Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cordant Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 96,659 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,287.6% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 102,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 94,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000.

IYR stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

