Cordant Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,042.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

