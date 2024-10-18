Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Trading Down 1.6 %
CPRT opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. Copart has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
