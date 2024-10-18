Contrasting Shimmick (SHIM) and The Competition

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Shimmick to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shimmick and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00 Shimmick Competitors 50 506 801 25 2.58

Shimmick presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Shimmick shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shimmick and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick -12.90% -134.28% -14.83% Shimmick Competitors 2.01% -2.01% 2.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimmick and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $524.16 million -$2.55 million -1.03 Shimmick Competitors $18.70 billion $680.73 million 25.67

Shimmick’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick. Shimmick is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shimmick competitors beat Shimmick on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

