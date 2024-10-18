Contrasting Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) & Its Peers

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alaska Power & Telephone to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone’s peers have a beta of -0.97, indicating that their average share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million $6.15 million 9.08 Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors $1,261.57 billion $582.54 million 3.59

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alaska Power & Telephone’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Alaska Power & Telephone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1.41% 7.60% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alaska Power & Telephone and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors 1050 4709 4570 90 2.36

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Alaska Power & Telephone’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alaska Power & Telephone has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Alaska Power & Telephone peers beat Alaska Power & Telephone on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

