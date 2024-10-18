ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 763,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,588. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

