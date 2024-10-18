Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 27,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 32.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

CRK stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,858,707.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $1,717,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

