Compton Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 873,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,815. The firm has a market cap of $276.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

