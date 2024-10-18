Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 92,905 Shares

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

Complete Solaria stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria makes up 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

