Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $557,500.00 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,905,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,178.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Complete Solaria

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the quarter. Complete Solaria comprises 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.