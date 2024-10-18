Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $204.62. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

