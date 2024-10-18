Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

View Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.