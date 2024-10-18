Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

