Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corteva by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.95 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

