Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

