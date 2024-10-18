Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,622,000 after acquiring an additional 190,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 377,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

