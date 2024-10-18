Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,817 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,263,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,823,000 after purchasing an additional 505,506 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 522,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 141,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $67.43.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

