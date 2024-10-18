Comparing Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) & FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR)

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FingerMotion and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Matrix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -12.96% -31.97% -21.95% Golden Matrix Group 1.31% 2.65% 1.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and Golden Matrix Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $31.18 million 3.45 -$3.76 million ($0.08) -25.50 Golden Matrix Group $45.24 million 1.97 -$732,320.00 ($0.02) -121.50

Golden Matrix Group has higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

