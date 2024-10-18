Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $165.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

