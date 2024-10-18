Community Bank of Raymore Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 64,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

