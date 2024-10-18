Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $727,567.57 (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $522.36 million and $727,567.57 worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,829.09 or 0.04173771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00249644 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,639 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “CBETH is a token that represents staked ETH on the Ethereum 2.0 network. It allows users to participate in staking without having to lock up their ETH or run a validator node. CBETH can be traded on DeFi platforms and used as collateral for lending and borrowing. CBETH was created by Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. It can be used to participate in Ethereum 2.0 staking indirectly, trade on DeFi platforms, use as collateral for lending and borrowing, and enhance liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem. CBETH is a wrapped token, which means that it is backed by a certain amount of ETH. When you purchase CBETH, you are essentially buying a claim to a portion of the ETH that has been staked on the Ethereum 2.0 network. You will receive staking rewards proportional to your CBETH holdings.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

