Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 in the last three months. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $5,193,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 292.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,858,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

