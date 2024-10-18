Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.5 %

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. 166,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,818. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

