Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 13,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,254,178,000 after buying an additional 6,933,908 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,265,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,565,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $378,483,000 after buying an additional 94,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,340,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $363,153,000 after acquiring an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.74. 2,012,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,472. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

