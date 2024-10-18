Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 365,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

CDRO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 32,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.