Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

