Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $5,112,000.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $4,956,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $3,804,852.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Clear Secure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 5.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

