Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3,085.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.71. The company had a trading volume of 303,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day moving average is $252.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.